Henry County, GA (CBS46) A former Henry County teacher has pleaded guilty to molesting a student and sending sexual pictures to two other students in 2017.
A judge sentenced Ryan Harvey, a former orchestra teacher at Woodland High School in Stockbridge, to life with the first 18 years to be spent in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Harvey was convicted on one count of sexual assault of a student, one count of aggravated child molestation, two counts of sexual battery on a child under 16, and three counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
The acts involved 15 and 16-year-old students and occurred in 2017.
“Mr. Harvey used his position as a teacher to prey upon students. The families of these victims trusted Harvey to educate and mentor their children, and instead he took advantage of them,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a press release. “The victims and their families are satisfied that he will spend close to the next two decades in prison and that he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”
