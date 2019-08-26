ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The former Director of Security for DeKalb Medical Center has been charged with stealing firearms meant for security personnel and then illegally selling those guns for profit.
Russell Richardson, 43, of Dallas, N.C., was indicted on 15 counts of mail fraud, one count of dealing firearms without a license, and three counts of unlawfully selling firearms to out of state residents.
Investigators said between 2016 and June of 2018, Richardson used his position to fraudulently order firearms from a local federal firearms licensee and then submitted the invoices to the hospital for payment.
DeKalb Medical Center paid the invoices, but never received the firearms. Richardson allegedly obtained 93 firearms for personal use and sold them for profit.
“Richardson’s alleged sale of illegally attained weapons is troubling,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a press release. “He abused his position of authority to enrich himself, and now faces justice.”
According to investigators, Richardson also misused a hospital-issued purchase card for personal gain. The purchase card was intended solely for gas purchases and maintenance of hospital vehicles, but Richardson allegedly charged approximately $45,000 for repairs and services performed on his personal vehicles. The mechanic shop subsequently issued refunds directly to Richardson totaling approximately $20,000. Instead of returning the funds to the hospital, Richardson allegedly kept the money.
“Among ATF’s top priorities is ensuring that firearms traffickers are aggressively investigated and swiftly brought to justice. This is an excellent example of such an investigation,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka, ATF Atlanta Field Division said.
