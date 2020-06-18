ATLANTA (CBS46)—A DeKalb County Medical Center supervisor has pleaded guilty to fraudulently using hospital funds to acquire multiple handguns that he then sold for his personal benefit and financial gain.
According to a press release for the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Richardson, former Director of Security at DeKalb Medical Center, acquired firearms purchased with hospital money; advertised that he had guns for sale at gun courses he taught in South Carolina; and then he eventually sold many of the guns for 100% profit.
“Richardson abused his position at the hospital, and manipulated the system for personal profit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “His actions diverted hospital funds that could have been used to purchase critical medical supplies.”
Richardson, 44, of Columbia, South Carolina, has not been scheduled for sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.