A hospital executive has been sentenced for fraudulently using hospital money to buy 93 firearms.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Russell Richardson, former hospital security director at DeKalb Medical Center, was sentenced to one year, six months in prison.
Russell pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Richardson, 44, purchased firearms with hospital money and then sold the firearms for a profit.
“Richardson abused his position as the hospital’s Security Director and manipulated the system to acquire firearms for his personal benefit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
“He fraudulently caused the hospital to spend money that should have gone towards the purchase of medical necessities, not to line his pockets.”
“Mr. Richardson betrayed the trust of his position” said Arthur Peralta, Special Agent in Charge of ATF Atlanta.
“This sentence should send a strong message to anyone who would set aside their values, ethics and common sense in a similar fashion.”
In addition, Richardson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $83,275.21 and he will have three years of supervised probation after he is released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.