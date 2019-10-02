NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) -- Richard Merritt, the disgraced former lawyer who allegedly murdered his mother, appeared in a Nashville, Tennessee courtroom Wednesday morning.
In court, Merritt signed his extradition papers and is expected to be picked up within 10 business days to return to Georgia. When he returns, he will face murder charges for the death of his mother, Shirley Merritt.
Richard Merritt already was sentenced to 30 years, 15 to serve in prison, for theft and elder-exploitation charges in Cobb County. After receiving that initial sentence, a local judge gave him some time before he had to report to prison for that sentence.
Prosecutors said during that time; he cut off his ankle monitor, killed his mother, and hit the road.
Many of his victims told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’re still paying the ultimate price for his actions while he awaits his fate.
“The whole situation has totally turned my life upside down,” said one of Richard Merritt’s victims, Tina Sailer.
Tina Sailer was involved in a crash in 2015. She hired Merritt as her lawyer to help her get money for medical bills. But instead, she said he forged her signature on the paperwork while he led her to believe the case was ongoing.
“He lived the high life on it…he decided to keep it for himself, along with lots of other money from other victims,” Sailer added.
Instead of getting $150,000 from her lawsuit, she now owes money; and she’ll likely never see a dime of the $75,000 he settled for.
“I do still get notices from bill collectors,” said Sailer.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert E. Flournoy III ordered Merritt to pay restitution of $454,706, but the victims say that hasn’t happened. Sailer said it’s been a battle to get justice for years.
“When we finally thought we were going to get some relief, and he was sentenced to jail, next thing we know, now we’re worried for our lives,” added Sailer.
There were at least 16 other victims. Sailer said many feel Richard Merritt got special treatment.
“Then they let him out on bond, to run around another year doing it, never freezing any of his assets, any of his bank accounts,” Sailer said, “We all fought to get a change of venue, we wanted his case to be heard in another courtroom, because we didn’t think we’d get a fair trial in Cobb County, and we were refused that.”
And the even bigger question:
“Why did he need two weeks to get his affairs in order? He’d been running loose for the last two years knowing that the day was going to come that he was going to jail,” said Sailer.
Instead of turning himself in, Merritt vanished for eight months. Investigators found him in Nashville on Monday.
“I didn’t expect it, I’m very glad, however, he’s still got to be transported back to Atlanta, and I’ll feel better when he’s there,” added Sailer.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Joyette Holmes, about the statements the victims made regarding Richard Merritt getting special treatment, and this was their response:
“We respect the victims of this defendant and made them a part of the process. As a result of the crimes committed against the victims in this case, the District Attorney's Office sought a very stiff sentence for the defendant. He was ultimately sentenced to 30 years with 15 years to be served in prison as a result of that push.”
