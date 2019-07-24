ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former LSU student was found guilty of negligent homicide following the death of Roswell native Max Gruver back in 2017.
CBS46 spoke exclusivey with Max' s father Stephen Gruver.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of my son,” said Stephen of his late son.
In August of 2017 Stephen and his wife Rae Ann dropped their son Max off at LSU to begin his freshman year. Days later he began pledging Phi Delta Theta. On his 29th day on campus they learned he died following a hazing incident.
“That’s the last hug that Rea Ann had with Max,” Stephen explained.
The trial of one of the Phi Delta Theta’s members who was found responsible for Max's death ended Wednesday.
“Living through that experience was one of the hardest things that ever happened in my life,” added Stephen.
Matthew Naquin was found guilty of negligent homicide. He’s facing up to five years in prison.
“After the guilty verdict came through we were just numb,” he said.
Two other Theta’s responsible for Max's death plead guilty no contest in 2018 to the lessor misdemeanor charge of hazing, which at the time was punishable by up to a $100 dollar fine and up to 30 days in jail.
“It’s extremely inadequate it’s not enough to deter anyone from hazing anyone else in that state,” Gruver explained.
Which is why the Gruvers fought hard to get the Max Gruver Act passed in Louisiana. Thanks to the act, hazing is now a felony charge, punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and five years in prison.
The couple have also dedicated their lives to warning everyone who will listen to the dangers of hazing, all in the memory of their son Max.
Stephen told CBS46 he and his wife won a Title Nine case against LSU that will change the way universities handle hazing.
