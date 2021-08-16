HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) — A local firefighter and former marine has passed away.
Hall County Fire Services announced Sunday via social media the passing of fire apparatus operator Shaun Stringer.
Stringer had been with Hall County Fire Services for nearly 14 years, after serving in the United States Marine Corps.
"We ask that you keep Shaun's family and loved ones in your prayers." said the fire department on Facebook.
Hundreds of community members and many close to Stringer took to the social media post to share their condolences.
At this time, the cause of death has not been shared.
Stringer's passing is one of three local firefighters who died over the weekend. Carroll County Deputy Fire Chief Tommy Hopson and Barrow County firefighter Tim Watson, both passed after battling Covid-19.
