ATLANTA (CBS46) — She's no longer in the running to become mayor of Atlanta, but Felicia Moore is still requesting donations.
Moore is asking for help to get rid of her campaign debt. CBS46 legal analyst Dr. Rashad Richey explains that it is normal for candidates to have debt after they run for election.
Moore's debt is approximately $10,000. Moore posted the request for donations on social media.
I'll never forget the movement we built together - and we left it ALL on the field. I need your help one last time to retire our outstanding campaign debt. Can you chip in $18 to help? >> https://t.co/VAaSNFu8BB— Felicia Moore (@mooreforatlanta) December 5, 2021
