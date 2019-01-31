Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Former Atlanta city council member and candidate in the 2017 city mayoral race has sent a letter to current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta Police Department requesting they address the uptick in crime in Buckhead.
Mary Norwood, who spent several years on the Atlanta city council and also lost twice in run-offs in both the Atlanta mayoral races in 2009 and 2017, says there's an alarming increase in crime in the Buckhead community and she wants Mayor Lance Bottoms and the APD to do something about it.
Norwood is the chairperson of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods.
In the letter, posted to Norwood's Facebook page, she asks a number of questions, including what the APD's plan is to reduce crime in the community.
She also calls on Mayor Lance Bottoms to hold public meetings so community residents can voice their concerns.
Norwood also disputes crime statistic numbers that are regularly sent out by the APD.
CBS46 has not received a comment by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or APD Chief Erika Shields regarding the letter.
