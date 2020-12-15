A former McDonough drug task force officer has found himself on the other side of the law following an arrest and theft accusations.
Chad Rosborough was arrested Dec. 15, a year after an investigation was launched into him allegedly pocketing $4,500 from the task force in June of 2019. The now disgraced ex-law enforcement member was booked into Henry County Jail. He was arrested and booked on three counts of theft by taking and two counts of violation of oath of office.
At the time the alleged incident took place, Rosborough was the Commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 770-388-5019. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.