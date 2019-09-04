ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The years-long federal corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall is sending another high ranking city leader away in disgrace. This time, the family of former Mayor Kasim Reed is implicated.
Larry Scott, 54, the man in charge of making sure women and minority businesses got a fair slice of Atlanta City Hall contracts, pleaded guilty to breaching the trust of the public, breaking the rules, lying and lining his own pockets with cash he did not report to the IRS.
Larry Scott admitted to US Federal District Judge Steve Jones he took money from a company he formed to help businesses win city contracts; a company whose partner included then Mayor Kasim Reed's brother Tracy.
"He filed false financial disclosure forms," said US Attorney B.J. Pak, standing in 95 degree heat outside the Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta after the 3 p.m. guilty plea on Wednesday.
"He did have the power and ability to influence large decisions" Pak continued, saying the very, very powerful position held by Larry Scott was designed to help those who most need it. "The breach of public trust erodes confidence in our government."
For seventeen years, Larry Scott worked in Atlanta City Hall, rising from overseeing arrangements with the contract-rich Watershed Department to heading the office responsible for making sure contracts with minority, women and disadvantaged businesses are enforced.
IRS leader Andrew Thornton, at the side of the US Attorney with FBI's special agent in charge Oliver Rich, said the investigation that led to Scott's downfall began as many do.
"We followed the money. He took money he knew he had an obligation to report. Instead he willfully failed to do so." He admitted to taking over $200,000 during a six-year period as business manager of the firm connected with former Mayor Kasim Reed's brother Tracy.
His final 20 months as Director of Contract Compliance he reported to incumbent mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. He abruptly resigned last week.
It is unclear if the money he received and did not report to city hall or the IRS directly influenced contracts he oversaw. His guilty pleas to wire and tax fraud included the promise to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
Other high ranking members of the Reed administration have also pleaded guilty to accepting bribes. Some are already serving federal prison sentences.
