A former DeKalb County police officer was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after a racketeering conviction.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Vancito Gumbs, 28, of Stone Mountain, claimed to be a hitman and member of a gang, while at the same time serving as a police officer.
Gumbs was reportedly a member of a national gang with roots in Chicago dating back to the 1970s.
The gang, a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office noted, is highly structured with a hierarchy of leadership positions known as “Positions of Authority”.
“The gang strictly enforces rules for its members, the most important of which is Silence and Secrecy – a prohibition on cooperating with law enforcement. Violations of the rule are punishable by death” the spokesperson said.
The gang was responsible for at least 24 shootings in metro Atlanta from 2011 through 2015. 12 of the shootings were fatal.
After Gumbs' arrest, it was reported members affiliated with the gang may also have been involved in extortion of a rap artist, identified by XXL Magazine as possibly being Rick Ross.
The U.S. Attorney said Gumbs was photographed flashing gang signs.
Gumbs was recorded in phone conversations relaying law enforcement information to a fellow gang leader.
Additionally, Gumbs provided a firearm to a fellow gang member, authorities noted.
“Vancito Gumbs moonlighted as a member of the Gangster Disciples while serving as a DeKalb County Police Officer,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “His brazen disregard for his sworn duty as a police officer, betrayal of the public’s trust, and disregard for human life warrants the significant sentence he received in this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.