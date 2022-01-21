ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cheryl Hickmon was a beloved and long-time member of Delta Sigma Theta.
Her sisters in red said she embodied the core principles of the sorority during her 40 years of service to the community.
Unfortunately, Cheryl Hickmon died Thursday morning after battling a recent illness.
Beverly Smith, Delta's 26th National President said, “The greatest thing about Cheryl was her dedication to Delta Sigma Theta.”
That dedication is exactly what moved Hickmon through the ranks of Delta, holding various leadership positions from Eastern Regional Director, to Co-chair of the National Leadership Academy and finally to National President.
A title that one of her friends, Reverend Dr. Freddye James said was always her dream.
Cheryl's dedication to greatness didn't stop at Delta.
"She was extremely bright. She was the supervisor at an invitro lab in New York and she was excellent at what she did." Smith said.
Locally, Delta's members were able to celebrate Hickmon's new title at their 55th National Convention held in Atlanta on November 22, 2021.
Unfortunately, Hickmon passed away less than two months in office.
Smith said she was overjoyed that Hickmon was able to celebrate her accomplishments alongside her sisters in red.
"When you see 7,000 people in an audience and you get to walk down the red carpet in the center of that.. And get the acknowledgement of who you are and what you have achieved.. Is an incredible experience.. She had that experience."
