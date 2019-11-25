ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles, Marcus Smith was on the ultimate high.
“That was the best moment of my life, that was the peak that’s where I wanted to be," Smith said.
Born and raised in Columbus Georgia, Marcus Smith was living his dream.
“The NFL stands for not for long, and you have to make your mark right now to be an elite player," he said.
But the pressure started to get to Smith.
“They want you to come in and be this superstar right now, you are getting paid to be great, if you’re not great you suck.”
All the demands started to handicap him on and off the field.
“I realized I wasn’t mentally strong enough to endure some of the things I was going through, and I would mask all those things that I was going through. I’ve been dealing with anxiety and some parts of depression when I was 8 years old, but I didn’t know how to identify it.”
Until it almost cost the NFL player his life when he was signed with the Seahawks.
“I was driving to the facility the last day I was [contemplating] if I wanted to drive the car off the road or not. I was close ... thank God I didn’t. It scared me enough to know football doesn’t matter anymore, my well-being is what mattered. We’re men, we are supposed to be strong, we have to be courageous we tend to mask the dark secrets or the things we may be feeling.”
After the suicidal thoughts, Smith walked away from the game to get the help he needed and focus on his family and his newborn daughter.
“Being vulnerable in this society is taboo for men so I think it you open the dialogues with us in sports it will help a lot of people," he said.
Smith is no longer in the league and he is using his voice to de-stigmatize mental illness.
“We can’t be afraid to express things we go through it only helps," Smith said.
