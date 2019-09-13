DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a former NFL player and local business owner after he allegedly staged a racially-motivated burglary inside his Gwinnett County restaurant.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman's Creamery on the 1900 block of Duluth Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
When they went inside, they found several racially-motivated words and symbols spray-painted on the walls and doors. They also found several booth cushions sliced open, broken mirrors and cut wires. The surveillance system was also damaged.
A witness told officers that they saw a black Chevy Silverado with no license plate leaving the business.
Officers eventually caught up with that truck and noticed several televisions and electronics in the bed and cab of the vehicle.
The driver of the truck was identified as 31 year-old Edawn Louis Coughman, the owner of the business. He told them he noticed the damage and called his insurance company but did not call 911.
After investigating further, the lead detective sensed something was wrong and Coughman was arrested and his truck was impounded.
Inside the truck, officers then found a crow bar used to pry open the back door of his business as well as several cans of black spray paint.
Gwinnett County Police say Coughman conjured a premeditated plan to collect insurance money from his damaged business, disguising it as a hate crime, and selling off the undamaged electronics found in his truck.
Coughman has been charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate.
He has since bonded out of jail. It's unclear when he's expected to appear in court.
Coughman played for several NFL teams from 2012-2016, last suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals. He also played in the Canadian Football League. He attended Tri-Cities High School in East Point.
