BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neiron Ball once dominated the football field, outrunning competition and forcing fumbles at both the collegiate and professional level, but for the past year he has been fighting for his life.
In September of 2018, Ball was admitted to Emory Hospital in Atlanta due to a ruptured blood vessel and an aneurysm. He's been in a medically induced coma ever since.
The Raiders ask that Neiron Ball and his family are kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation during this difficult time.— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2018
Ball is currently in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16 pic.twitter.com/t4UowTNsfI
From 2015 to 2017 Ball was a linebacker with the Oakland Raiders where he was signed to a multi-million dollar deal. Ball, 26, who hails from Jackson, Georgia, wowed fans long before his days on NFL turf. As a high school student-athlete he had more than 100 tackles his junior year, sprinted past competitors on the track with an 11.19 second 100-meter dash, and high jumped the average man's height at 5'8."
He would go on to play for the Gators at the University of Florida from 2011-2015, before being picked in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
However, it was during those collegiate years that Ball's health first took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) -- a condition that causes blood vessels to become tangled and rupture.
Ball's family now says the former Raider is in desperate need of financial assistance if he's ever going to have a real fighting chance at recovery.
"Neiron is currently fighting for his life. Unfortunately, his health insurance does not cover the appropriate care necessary to give him the best chance of recovery. With the appropriate neurological and rehabilitative care, Neiron will be given the fighting chance he deserves. Neiron is currently being cared for by his sister, Natalie Myricks, and his Great Aunt."
The family started a gofundme page in hopes of raising $100,000, however it quickly surpassed the goal, totaling more than $115,000 by 10 p.m. on July 31.
Former Gator teammate Trent Brown sent out the following tweet on July 28:
I'd be lying if I told I ain't really miss my dawg— Trent Brown (@Trent) July 28, 2019
Butts County Sheriff's Office posted the following message:
"Neiron Ball was an amazing football player for Jackson High School, before moving on to the University of Florida and ultimately being drafted by the Oakland Raiders.
Neirion is suffering medically and the family needs financial help. Please consider donating.
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Ball and Myricks family. We pray for comfort and healing."
To donate the to gofundme account, click here.
