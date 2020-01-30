SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- "You're going to do everything I say tonight, or I'll be the last person you see."
Those were the words former Alabama corrections officer Matthew Moore said to a woman in 2015 before violently raping her in a Sandy Springs hotel room.
On Thursday, just three days into his trial, Moore plead guilty to raping two women. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison and lifetime probation.
When the 50-year-old's hankering for less than consensual sexual interactions began remains a mystery, however, DNA testing and police reports linked Moore to two sexual assaults, both had taken place at hotels and involved women meeting with the former officer for "erotic massages."
The first, in June 2010, was at the Homestead Suites along Hammond Drive. The woman was greeted by Moore flashing a badge, firearm and pepper spray. He then forced the female victim to engage in various sex acts on a bed where his gun lay within eyesight. When the assault was over Moore left the hotel, leaving behind his work handcuffs. The victim immediately called 911, was transported to a hospital and underwent a sexual assault examination.
The second incident, in November 2015, happened at the Hawthorne Suites along Barfield Road. When the victim entered the hotel room Moore forced himself upon the woman, removed her clothing with a knife, bound her hands with pantyhose, zip tied her arms behind her back and proceeded to rape and sodomize her for 40 minutes.
The victim managed to flee the room, naked and screaming. Three men witnessed the victim's escaped just as an undressed Moore pointed his gun at them, forcing them into the room to retrieve his cell phone that was used to film the assault. He then fled the scene.
Two years later his DNA was linked to both Fulton County rapes, as well as a 2008 and 2010 Alabama sexual assaults.
During their investigation, officers retrieved zip ties, pantyhose restraints, computers, cell phones and sex toys. The video of the 2015 rape was still on the phone.
On Jan. 30 he was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, impersonating an officer, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated assault.
