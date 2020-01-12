MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Former Paulding County sheriff, Bruce Harris, died Sunday evening surrounded by his family at Kennestone Hospital.
Harris took office on Jan. 1, 1993 and retired on Dec. 31, 2008. Prior to that he was a Trooper with the Georgia State Patrol for 18 years.
Harris was an innovator in the field of law enforcement and helped bring the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st Century with several technological and procedural advances.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
