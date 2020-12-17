A former Postal employee, Markeyta McAllister, pleaded guilty on Thursday to Obstruction of United States Mail for stealing cash and gift cards from more than 15 letters.
From July 7, 2014 to December 3, 2019, McAllister served as a mail-processing clerk assigned to sort mail deliverable to Duluth, Georgia at a postal facility in the Atlanta area. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, during that time, McAllister stole prepaid gift cards and cash from at least 15 letters in 2019.
“While most U.S. Postal Service employees serve Americans with integrity and honesty – McAllister did not,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “By opening peoples’ mail to steal money and gift cards, McAllister betrayed both the citizens she supposedly served and the reputation of her fellow employees.”
