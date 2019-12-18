ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is fighting for our vets and sometimes that includes highlighting those who fought for us.
Vietnam POW Lieutenant Colonel James Williams is among those who sacrificed a lot for our country. He was a prisoner of war at the same time as John McCain.
”This is the plane I was flying when I was shot down,“ said Colonel Williams remembering, May 20 1972. “It was four of them versus four of us entering the air to air engagement.”
As he parachuted to the ground, William says he could see the Vietnamese moving in towards him and five hours later they eventually found him.
”About 12 of them were all over me. The first thing they did was strip me completely nude and tied my hands behind me and then after that we went to the jungle. For the next two days I was on display from village to village before they actually turn me over to the Army,” said Colonel Williams.
During that time Colonel Williams said he experienced everything from being spit on to being beaten. Things only became worse when he was placed in the prison camp. Some of the scars from his time in captivity continue to haunt him, in fact he recently embarked on a trip back to Vietnam to find closure.
”Part of the whole trip was for us to get a chance to meet with some of the Vietnamese pilots as well as some of the Army who were fighting the Vietnam war," explained Williams. "We were all adversaries during the war times, now it was about of us healing by meeting some of the people you fight against.
Despite everything, Colonel Williams says he would do it all again.
