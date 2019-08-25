ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Jimmy Carter is not letting health challenges this year keep him from his yearly tradition of picking up a hammer and helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
This year, the Carter Work Project will be hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. From October 6 - 11, President and Mrs. Carter along with hundreds of volunteers will help 20 families in Nashville become homeowners.
Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project has helped build, renovate or repair 4,331 homes in 14 countries since 1984.
You can volunteer to be a part of this year's team. The list of requirements and costs as well as the application can be found here.
