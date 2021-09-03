ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former President Donald Trump went on an endorsement spree this week, putting his support behind several candidates in various races across the country.
One of the high-profile endorsements he made was in what's expected to be one of the biggest Senate races in the nation in 2022. Trump shared his support for Republican nominee, and former University of Georgia football star, Herschel Walker.
Walker announced his official candidacy for Senate on Aug. 25. He is hoping to be the GOP nominee to take on current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the midterm election next November.
In an email sent to supporters Thursday, Trump shared the following message:
"Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies “America First” and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Trump publicly encouraged Walker to enter the primary, telling a radio show in June that “he’s a great guy, he’s a patriot and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you.”
With Trump the “defining figure” in today's GOP, Bullock said his backing might be all Walker needs.
“If he tells them they need to go out and vote for Herschel Walker, that's the strongest endorsement he can possibly get,” Bullock said.
But the former president's support could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia.
“By the end of this long, divisive, and expensive intra-party fight, it’ll be clear that none of these candidates are focused on the issues that matter most to Georgians,” Georgia Democratic Party spokesperson Dan Gottlieb said in a statement.
