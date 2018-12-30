Atlanta, GA (CBS46) On the last Sunday of 2018, the country’s 39th president spent part of his day at church. President Jimmy Carter attended the 10 a.m. service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
“We are inspired by his leadership in the oval office and out of the oval office,” said Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Pastor Warnock was delighted to host President Carter, his wife Rosalynn and other members of the Carter family. He spoke about President Carter’s deep history with the church.
“The third pastor of this church, Martin Luther King Sr., daddy King, had met with him, put his arms around him and said he’s alright. You know how daddy King was, and that was a key moment in the campaign.”
When it was time to turn and meet your neighbor, many congregants made a beeline to President Carter, who was happy to shake hands with anyone and everyone.
The president received two standing ovations before he greeted the crowd.
“I’m very glad that my grandson is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and that means a lot to him and to our whole family,” President Carter said.
He also said he was happy to be back at Ebenezer, a church he’s become close with over the years.
“Thank you very much for letting me come back and I think of all the Baptist churches in the world, I think Ebenezer is a mother church of the world for Baptists and I’m thankful for you for that.”
Some churchgoers had no idea the former president would be visiting.
“Our pastor said that there was a special guest coming,” said Alice Johnson. “Had no idea but I was very pleased.”
“Just by luck we were here with Jimmy Carter, which was amazing,” said Angel Barrios, who was visiting from Florida.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.