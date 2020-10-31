ATLANTA (CBS46)-Former President Barrack Obama is slated to visit Georgia on Monday to rally support for former President Biden and other democratic candidates in the Peachtree state.
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has not yet released the details of Obama’s visit.
Obama’s visit comes on the heels of several high-profile politicians campaigning in Georgia.
Former Congresswoman Karen Handel held an event on Saturday attended by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson.
In addition, Senator Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend a campaign event on Sunday in Georgia and President Trump will hold a rally in Rome on Sunday as well.
