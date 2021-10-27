AP Poll Trump Republicans

FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Most Republicans say they want former President Donald Trump to have at least some influence over the direction of their party going forward. But fewer than half say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 Ross D. Franklin

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former President Donald J. Trump may be headed to Atlanta to watch game 4 of the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are competing for the championship ring this week.

Various media outlets, including Clay Travis and CBS reporter Fin Gomez, began reporting on Wednesday afternoon that the former president will attend the fourth game in the series on Saturday at Truist Park.

A parody Twitter account named "Atlanta Sports Trump" tweeted around 1 p.m. that Trump would be taking his place on the roster and starting game 4 on the mound.

The last World Series game Trump attended was game 5 of the 2019 World Series when the Astros played the Washington Nationals.

CBS46 has reached out to The Office of Donald Trump in an effort to confirm the reports of his attendance, but have not received a response at this time.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.