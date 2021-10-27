ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former President Donald J. Trump may be headed to Atlanta to watch game 4 of the World Series.
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are competing for the championship ring this week.
Various media outlets, including Clay Travis and CBS reporter Fin Gomez, began reporting on Wednesday afternoon that the former president will attend the fourth game in the series on Saturday at Truist Park.
BREAKING: Sources Tell @ClayTravis That Former President Donald Trump Will Be In Attendance For World Series’ Game 4 In Atlantahttps://t.co/K8bQZs4ltm— OutKick (@Outkick) October 27, 2021
A source close to former President Trump confirms to @CBSNews @adam_brew that he will be in Atlanta for Game 4 of the World Series.— Fin Gómez (@finnygo) October 27, 2021
A parody Twitter account named "Atlanta Sports Trump" tweeted around 1 p.m. that Trump would be taking his place on the roster and starting game 4 on the mound.
The #Braves have announced that Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series. Trump will be taking his place on the roster and starting Game 4 on the mound. @MLB— Atlanta Sports Trump (@SportsTrumpATL) October 27, 2021
The last World Series game Trump attended was game 5 of the 2019 World Series when the Astros played the Washington Nationals.
CBS46 has reached out to The Office of Donald Trump in an effort to confirm the reports of his attendance, but have not received a response at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.