ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former Republican presidential candidate and long time entrepreneur Herman Cain died Thursday at the age of 74 after battling COVID-19, his official website reported.
You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020
"Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward," his staff wrote.
Cain, who also hosted multiple radio show and served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta, had recently battled COVID-19 after attending President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June.
According to his staff, Cain had trouble breathing and was taken by ambulance to the hospital when diagnosed with COVID-19. His exact condition was not released to the media by the family, but staffers said there "were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn't be quick."
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details.
