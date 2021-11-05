ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A former Georgia State University professor and dean has pleaded guilty to possession of photos and videos of child pronography, numbering in the thousands.
Daniel Deocampo, 48, of Avondale Estates pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Nov. 3.
“Deocampo was caught brazenly using the university network to exploit children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “It is disturbing when we learn that an educator engages in this type of disgusting behavior. Possessing child pornography victimizes and abuses the children in the images each time they are disseminated.”
In November 2020, Georgia State University's Cyber Security Department alerted the FBI that an employee was accessing websites which appeared to contain child pornography through the university’s network, U.S. Department of Justice officials.
Investigators determined that Deocampo accessed multiple websites containing child pornography from campus in November and December 2020. During the investigation, federal agents determined that he was also accessing websites containing child pornography from his home on several days in late December 2020 and early January 2021.
“Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized each time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is especially distressing because the suspect was a professor who worked with our youth,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to stop people like Deocampo from victimizing any more children.”
On Jan. 6, FBI agents conducted a search warrant at Deocampo's home and his GSU office. As a result of the search, agents recovered an Apple laptop belonging to Deocampo that contained more than 4,000 files of child pornography, including approximately 190 videos, according to officials.
