ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another of R. Kelly's former girlfriends is ready to speak out with more details on her experience living with the embattled singer.
Joycelyn Savage, 24, suddenly returned to Instagram over two years after her last post, teasing that she’s be revealing specific details via Patreon posts.
Savage said that details will be mature in nature, and claims that such reveals were never intended to be made public due to an NDA. She also appears to insinuate that she is putting her own life at risk to tell her side of the story.
CBS46 will have more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.