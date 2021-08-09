ATLANTA (CBS46)—A former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is organizing a self-help venture for fans.
In an Instagram post, Kim Zolciak-Biermann announced the start of her new Spiritual Academy. The first session, according to the Instagram post, was set to take place Sunday night.
In order to participate in the academy, Zolciak-Biermann is asking fans to fork over $77 per month.
This new entity comes as Bravo executives canceled Zolciak’s show, “Don’t Be Tardy”, in May.
“This is a private members-only community for people who are truly passionate about living their best life! It is for anyone who wants to increase their vibration and manifest their desires,” the Instagram post stated.
Several fans applauded the former RHOA cast member for her latest journey, however, some followers were skeptical of the program. One Instagram follower wrote, “you can get spiritual guidance for free anywhere.” Another wrote, “they must need the money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.