ATLANTA (CBS46) - On a snowy March morning, Rochester police officers reportedly respond to a mental health call.
Body camera video shows them walking towards Daniel Prude, as he stands in the street, naked.
You hear officers tell him to get to the ground.
“Chill out man, don't move, alright man,” said an officer.
“Yes sir just don't move. yes sir,” said Prude.
Prude quickly put his hands behind his back and was handcuffed.
At one point he started shouting, and asked for the officer’s gun. Next you see an officer put a spit hood over Prude’s head. With the hood still on, a police officer seemingly presses Prude’s face into ground.
“They trying to kill me. Jesus get off of me. My mama flipping over in her grave,” shrieks Prude.
Prude stopped breathing.
You hear an officer say, “He says he has corona (laughs) but he also(inaudible) said so i have no idea you good man?”
Prude was taken the hospital and put on life support.
He died a week after the incident.
The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication, which could've explained his erratic behavior.
“This is a cold blooded, calculated murder,” said Joe Prude, Daniel's brother.
“Why was the restraint made that way that it was, with his head buried down to the ground someone on his back what was he doing that we could not see in that video and what it what we need to be able to determine, if he was doing anything at all,” said public safety expert Dr. Cedric Alexander.
Dr. Alexander is the former public safety director for DeKalb County.
He was a police chief in Rochester in the early 2000’s and served as the city’s deputy mayor in 2017.
He said during his time in Rochester, they dealt with issues of police abuse but also said it’s a well trained department.
Dr. Alexander said this recent video is concerning but limited.
“I got to see more, we got to investigate more into this case because this is a tragic death and this trip very troubling to me as it is millions of Americans.” Said Dr. Alexander.
Dr. Alexander told CBS46 he would like to see counselors working with police officers to answer mental health calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.