CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46)- Terence “TJ” Bruss wants to help you double your real-estate business according to a promotional video.
“On April 3rd we are bringing in NAEA, the National Association of Expert Advisors here to Atlanta for a luncheon on how to double your real estate business in 90 days or less,” Bruss says in the video.
Bruss owned Rock Solid Roofing in Cumming, where he left many, including contractors, suppliers, employees and homeowners high and dry.
“I just feel sorry for anybody who does go to his class, just look at his past history,” said homeowner Jeff Ruder. “He's a shyster.”
Ruder said his insurance paid Rock Solid Roofing about 86-hundred dollars back in November.
Ruder now has a lien on his house because Rock Solid Roofing didn't pay its materials supplier.
“I might sign up for it and bring my lien and say you just cut me a check in 90 days or less,” Ruder told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Bruss starts this new venture while many pay the consequences of his old one.
In January 2018, an employee with Division 7 Supply told Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies that Bruss wrote them a check for $8,000 dollars for roofing supplies. The check bounced and according to the incident report, Bruss made "no effort to correct the deficiency."
Bruss also allegedly owes a Beacon Roofing Supply company nearly 23-thousand dollars. Beacon sued Rock Solid Roofing in May 2018 but the money hasn't been recouped. At last check, Rock Solid Roofing still owed Travis Roofing Supply money as well.
CBS46 tried to speak with Bruss at his house but he deferred any comment to his attorney. CBS46 is waiting to hear back from his attorney.
