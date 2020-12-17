Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Visits "Fox & Friends"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

 John Lamparski

Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will be in Georgia this weekend in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Haley tweeted that she'll make three stops in Georgia on Sunday to campaign for the two senators in advance of the January 5 run-off elections.

Haley will make stops in Columbia, Habersham and Forsyth counties. 

