Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will be in Georgia this weekend in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Haley tweeted that she'll make three stops in Georgia on Sunday to campaign for the two senators in advance of the January 5 run-off elections.
Haley will make stops in Columbia, Habersham and Forsyth counties.
Georgia we are coming for you! Excited to join @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate this Sunday. For more info and to come see us visit: https://t.co/By8nwgIjY8 #gasenate #gapol 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/EID5foXyIn— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.