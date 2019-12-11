ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday for possessing hundreds of pictures and videos of child pornography.
Adam Brent Nesbitt, 41, was sentenced for possessing about 800 images and 600 videos of child pornography, depicting mostly children under 12 years old.
Before his arrest, Nesbitt was a paraprofessional working with special needs children at an elementary school in sandy Springs.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a press release, “It is disturbing when we learn that a person entrusted to care for our children engages in this type of disgusting behavior. Tragically, possession of child pornography continues to victimize and abuse the children in the images every time they are disseminated.”
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, officials from Dropbox and Facebook notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018 when they discovered suspected child pornography stored in Nesbitt's accounts.
NCMEC notified law enforcement in Georgia and investigators searched Nesbitt's home and Dropbox account. There they seized the hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
Nesbitt plead guilty to possession of child pornography on August 8, 2019 and was sentenced in December to two years and nine months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
