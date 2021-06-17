ATLANTA (CBS46)—Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler was spotted in Washington, DC meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
After the Wednesday meeting, Loeffler reportedly told someone at CNN that she has not ruled out a rematch against Senator Raphael Warnock.
According to the CNN report, “Asked why she met with McConnell, Loeffler added: I'm updating the leader on the situation in Georgia.”
The latest report comes as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black announced his bid for Sen. Warnock’s seat. Black entered the race on June 4.
In his announcement, Black said, “Warnock and Biden promised to fundamentally change America.’” “They’re five months into it and job growth and opportunity are down, inflation, debt and gas prices are up, the Middle East is back at war...”
More GOP names could toss their hat into the race. Former President Donald Trump reportedly urged Heisman Trophy winner, Herschel Walker, to enter the race.
At the time of Black’s announcement, Georgia Democrats said the Republican field is turning into a “messy free-for-all”.
“Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is shaping up to be a crowded race full of candidates who are completely out of touch with the challenges Georgians are facing,” said Dan Gottlieb, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Every candidate will spend this messy GOP free-for-all ignoring the needs of Georgia families, schools, and small businesses – and proving why they can’t be trusted to represent Georgians in the Senate.”
Sen. Warnock defeated Loeffler in January 2021 after a runoff to fill the remaining term for former Senator Johnny Isakson.
Isakson resigned from the senate in 2019 due to health reasons.
Georgia voters will head to the polls on November 8, 2022, to cast their ballots.
