ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 political sources confirmed another candidate will be added to Georgia's Gubernatorial race Monday.
Former Senator, David Perdue, is set to announce a primary bid for Governor this week, against Governor Brian Kemp.
Gov. Kemp sent a statement to CBS News saying:
The man who lost Republicans the United States Senate and brought the last year of skyrocketing inflation, open borders, runaway government spending, and woke cancel culture upon the American people now wants to lose the Georgia governor’s office to the national face of the radical left movement. It may be difficult for David Perdue to see this over the gates of his coastal estate, but Joe Biden’s dangerous agenda is hitting hardworking Georgians in the wallet and endangering their livelihoods - and we all have David Perdue to thank for it.“Perdue’s only reason for running is to soothe his own bruised ego, because his campaign for U.S Senate failed to inspire voters at the ballot box - twice. Governor Kemp has a proven track record of fighting the radical left to put hardworking Georgians first, while Perdue is best known for ducking debates, padding his stock portfolio during a pandemic, and losing winnable races.
Sources said, Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, intends to make his announcement Monday via video while also filing his official paperwork.
The decision comes days after Democrat, Stacey Abrams, announced she would run for governor for a second time.
Once the bid is official, Perdue would also face Republican Vernon Jones, who said the following Sunday evening:
Are we sure this is not a veil attempt to cover Kemp’s flank? In addition to introducing Gov. Kemp at the 2021 Georgia GOP convention, Perdue recently proclaimed we already have a Republican Governor The Brunswick News. These are two peas in a pod!" I’m the only candidate for Governor who has called for the elimination of state income taxes, a forensic audit of all 159 counties, didn’t abandon President Trump or his America/Georgia first agenda, and can defeat the socialist Stacey Abrams in the general election.
Perdue served in the U.S. Senate from 2015 to 2021.
He was defeated by Sen. Jon Ossoff in the January 2020 runoff election.
