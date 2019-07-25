HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum defense spent nearly the entire day Thursday questioning the former state medical examiner Dr. Kris Sperry, who tried to prove Laila Daniel's death was a result of her foster mom trying to save her life.

Jennifer and Joseph are on trial for the murder of their foster daughter two-year-old Laila Daniel.

+3 Foster parents indicted in girl's death, biological family plans to sue Jennifer Rosenbaum and her husband Joseph Rosenbaum, accused in the beating death of her 2-year-old foster daughter Laila Marie Daniel, was indicted in Henry County on Thursday.

"My conclusion was all of these injuries were sustained in a very panicked attempt to save Laila's life after she had choked on some chicken," Sperry testified.

Mrs. Rosenbaum told investigators that Laila was choking on chicken when she tried the Heimlich maneuver to try to dislodge the meat.

But, the prosecution argued that Rosenbaum's story changed repeatedly and that there was no chicken found in the sink, although she said the chicken came out of the toddler's mouth during her efforts.

Prosecutors questioned the series of events leading up to Laila's death. Autopsy pictures shown in court showed bruises on the toddler's lower back, near her armpit, on and behind her ear, on the top of her head, and near her genital area.

"Would you not be surprised that no medical professional has seen injuries like this from resuscitation," a prosecutor questioned Sperry.

Prosecutors challenged the argument that Laila's injuries were only sustained during the alleged choking, pointing out she had a broken arm with a gaping hole in her bone that had existed for months, unhealed along with a broken rib.

"There is evidence that this fracture has not healed," Sperry said about the child's arm. "It's been there for a very long time. Months even," he added.

He went on to testify about a broken rib that he found to be a surprising injury.

"The right eight rib of the back appeared to have a healing fracture," Sperry testified. "Fractures at this location in a young child are suspicious," he said.

Still, he argued that the various other injuries could have occurred during life-saving efforts, despite how severe.

He conceded that he was not aware of conflicting statements from Rosenbaum about why she did not take Laila to the emergency room on some occasions and why she gave conflicting stories about how her leg was broken.

The prosecution repeatedly honed in on changing stories that the the former state medical examiner could not explain.

"My opinion is these injuries were caused by Mrs. Rosenbaum as she was pounding on the child's back as she was choking on chicken," Sperry said.

Later in the afternoon prosecutors questioned Sperry about how much he is being paid by the defense. He said about "$7,500 so far."

Sperry resigned from his position as medical examiner for the state in 2015 after coming under scrutiny for inaccurate timesheets while he was testifying in trials for clients.