ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Disgraced former state representative Michael Williams took to Facebook on August 6 to 'clear the air' more than a year after he plead guilty to claims of insurance fraud.

In his statement, Williams apologizes to his supporters for joining the gubernatorial "or allowed [his] public persona to be so drastically changed to something it wasn't," along with vehemently lamenting that he did not commit insurance fraud despite his guilty plea.

"I realize many people have already made up your mind about me; But I also know many of you who supported me are unsure about what happened. This post is for you and will hopefully provide clarity.

First, I want to thank you for supporting me and my campaign. You are some of the best people I have ever met. Also, thank you to those who have reached out to me and my wife during the last 6 months offering words of encouragement and support.

I want to apologize for any embarrassment or hurt that your support of me has caused due to what has been reported in the news. I might imagine you are expecting me to call it “Fake News” or political retaliation. The truth is, much of what is being reported is correct; I did accept a plea deal, and I am guilty, but not for what I was charged.

Let me explain - I should not have run for Governor or allowed my public persona to be so drastically changed to something it wasn’t. Don’t get me wrong, I believe unequivocally that we need a fearless conservative who supports life, our 2nd Amendment, immigration laws and enforcement and all the other issues I ran on during my campaign. I shall continue to vigorously defend and support these issues and our constitutional rights. I should have found a gubernatorial candidate whom I could support. I should have done what each of you did.

Instead, I allowed my pride, ego and bad advice, to persuade me that I had a solid chance in the governor’s race. Knowing I didn’t have the name ID, the political network or the money, I subjected my ability to mount a statewide campaign to three qualifying prerequisites that would help overcome these shortcomings.

The first red flag showed itself right before the state convention. I was advised “I had to be a part of the convention as a gubernatorial candidate” if I wanted to have any shot at winning. We had not accomplished any of the three prerequisites and I knew it was a mistake to announce at that time, but I did anyway. In going against my gut, lowering my standards and allowing rationalization to creep in, I set the tone for the rest of my campaign. However, for the record, what I said in that speech is true.

Over the next 12 months there were numerous other red flags - going against my gut, lowering of standards and rationalizations that I ignored. While supporting the issues I believed in, I allowed my campaign to do it in a way that was not representative of who I am. Because we never accomplished any of the three prerequisites, my campaign became solely about doing whatever needed to be done in order to create headlines to build name ID.

What does this have to do with the matter at hand? If I stuck to my standards, followed my gut and not announced until the three prerequisites were met or withdrawn my candidacy when any of the other red flags occurred, the events that transpired that night in May of 2018, never would have happened.

Let me be clear. I DID NOT commit insurance fraud. I DID NOT steal my own servers. I DID NOT authorize the stealing of my servers or any variation thereof. I DID NOT break the law.

I AM taking responsibility for campaign strategy mistakes and not putting a timely end to my campaign. A campaign that should not have started until those three prerequisites were accomplished. A campaign that took valuable resources, aka, you, my great supporters, from supporting other valid candidates. This is my greatest regret - my campaign prevented you from supporting someone else who had a much better chance of winning.

In taking the plea deal, I accept responsibility. My wife and I decided that it was in the best interest of our family to close the door on this chapter of our life. We are expecting an addition to our family, a little boy, and didn’t want this distraction to continue.

The details of the plea deal also support my position that I did not break the law in that there are no negative legal consequences as part of the deal, only public embarrassment. In a very short period of time, this will be completely erased from my record. It will be as if it never happened. And yes, I will still be able to vote for President Trump in 2020 and Governor Brian Kemp in 2022.

To all of you who stood with me during protests, sign waiving, rallies, door knocking, phone banking and all the other times we stood together fighting for our shared beliefs – Keep fighting. Keep believing in America. You are the heart and soul of our great state and nation. You will forever be in my heart and mind, and I thank you."

As part of the plea deal, Williams will serve four years on probation.