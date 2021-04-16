Georgia's Governor's race is underway with a fiery politician already stepping up to challenge Governor Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination.
Former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones announced that he wants to beat Brian Kemp as a true conservative.
One of the deciders of the outcome will not be on the ballot; former President Donald Trump.
The long time Democrat turned Republican promoted his closeness with former President Trump with a dramatic body surfing display. Early Friday morning, he defended his record as a fighter.
"I've swam with the biggest sharks, with the sharpest teeth, and I'm still standing," said Jones.
Masks were scarce in the crowd of a few dozen applauding Jones' speech. Jones promoted the former President's false claim that Governor Kemp cost Trump a victory in a fraudulent election. Trump vowed to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp.
"Do you expect to get the endorsement from President Trump?" a reporter asked. Jones paused, then grinned and said "you know what? One thing about Trump and Vernon Jones? We understand each other."
He then waded into some dangerous racial waters by attacking Kemp's former Democrat challenger Stacy Abrams.
"All you've done was race bait and divide people. Your days are numbered with that," Jones said.
His assertion that he's the better Republican nominee for governor seemed based on his own racial identity.
"The liberals want Brian Kemp to win so bad because they know he can't beat Stacy," said Jones.
"I can beat Stacy Abrams, we are gonna win this thing," he added.
As of now two republicans are fighting for the right to oppose Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, running on false claims of voter fraud and support for former President Trump. The national fight over election access and integrity is alive and thriving in Georgia.
