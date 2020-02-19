ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp’s office voted unanimously to approve a former State Trooper to serve as the Interim Public Safety Commissioner for the state of Georgia on Tuesday.
Former Sheriff Gary Vowell of Tift County will be the new interim commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
In a press release, Governor Kemp applauded the board's decision, citing Vowell's lifelong career in law enforcement and dedication to integrity and public service.
Vowell will assume this new role on March 1, 2020.
"Gary Vowell is a respected and trusted leader within Georgia's law enforcement community, and he is a strong public servant who is ready to take the helm at the Department of Public Safety.Given his background, I know that Gary will be able to easily transition in this important role," said Governor Kemp.
Gary Vowell released the following statement:
"I was honored to receive the Governor's call to serve as interim commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, and I am deeply thankful to the board for their confidence in my ability to lead such a critical function of our government. My entire career has been devoted to keeping Georgia families safe and upholding the highest ideals of integrity in our law enforcement community, and I look forward to working in the Kemp administration.”
