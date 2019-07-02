GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A former substitute teacher has been sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Ernest Leander Shaw, 66, of Nicholson served as a substitute teacher at various schools throughout Jackson County. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September after authorities discovered hundreds of pictures and videos of child pornography on electronic devices at his home.

“Child pornography is abuse of society’s most vulnerable population — young children,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a press release. “Children trust that adults and those in leadership positions will be their protector. Shaw chose to betray that trust,” Pak said.

Shaw will serve two years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will spend the first two years of supervised release on house arrest.

“There is no sentence that can ever make the victims of child pornography whole again,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a press release.

“It is even more disheartening when a person entrusted to protect children, our most vulnerable citizens, is the person who promotes this abuse. We can only hope that Shaw's sentence will discourage others from this depraved behavior,” Hacker said.