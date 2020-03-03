DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—A former supervisor in the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office is facing bribery and blackmail charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Gerald D. Harris, 51, of Fulton County, reportedly accepted bribery payments from customers to illegally register vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.
In addition, U.S. Attorney officials reported Harris allegedly tried to blackmail a bribe payer by threatening to inform the FBI that she paid him a bribe.
“Harris traded his integrity for money and betrayed the trust of the citizens of DeKalb County by allegedly accepting bribe payments,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Then, in an audacious display of bravado, Harris attempted to blackmail one of those bribe payers.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported from mid-2018 to November 2019, Harris allegedly accepted bribe payments:
• To register vehicles to individuals who did not have Georgia driver’s licenses or identification cards as required, typically in exchange for $200 per vehicle;
• To register vehicles that did not have the required accompanying documentation (such as: titles or Forms MV-1 title/tag application), typically in exchange for $500 to $1,000 per vehicle; and
• To renew vehicles that had not passed emissions tests by falsely entering that the vehicles had emissions exemptions, typically in exchange for $100 per vehicle.
In total, Harris received at least $30,000 in bribe payments, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
While Harris was under investigation, Harris allegedly attempted to blackmail one of the individuals who had been paying him bribe money, according to the U.S. Attorney.
“On November 18, 2019, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office fired Harris for accepting bribe payments . On the same date, Harris admitted to the FBI that he had accepted more than $30,000 in bribe payments in exchange for illegally registering/renewing vehicles for several people, including a person identified as Individual-1”, the press release stated.
On December 12, 2019, Harris reportedly met with Individual-1 at an Atlanta gas station.
During the meeting, Individual-1 was not aware Harris had been fired, and Individual-1 allegedly gave Harris registration documentation so that Harris could register four vehicles.
Individual-1 also allegedly gave Harris checks and cash to cover the costs of the required fees and taxes for each vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Less than one-week later, Individual-1 reportedly sent a series of text messages to Harris requesting that Harris return the registration documentation and money, a spokesperson wrote.
Days later, Harris sent a series of text messages to Individual-1 where Harris stated that he “was under investigation by the FBI; the FBI has a video of Harris and Individual-1 meeting; and all of us can be in trouble.”
According to officials, Harris allegedly asked how much money will Individual-1 give Harris to not tell the FBI, and Harris allegedly texted Individual-1 that Harris was “not going to prison empty handed. It’s that simple.”
"The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support its law enforcement partners, as well as the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, in ensuring Harris is held fully accountable for these crimes,” said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
“Taking bribes to illegally register vehicles is an egregious crime that compromises the public’s trust of public servants throughout all levels of government,” stated Department of Revenue Commissioner David Curry. “Bad actors such as Mr. Harris have no place in public service.”
The FBI, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Department of Revenue, and DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office are investigating this case.
