ATLANTA (CBS46)—A former Cobb County tax preparer will spend the next few years behind bars for filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns for his clients, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak announced Thomas Holmes, former owner of TKO Tax Pros, has been sentenced to three years, one month in prison and two years of supervised released. Holmes was also oordered to pay $2,601,957 in restitution to the IRS.
Holmes, 41, pleaded guilty to stealing at least $2.6 million by claiming false deductions and credits on his client’s tax returns over a number of years.
“Tax preparers who cheat the IRS and skim off the top of their clients’ tax refunds can look forward to spending tax seasons behind bars.
As this tax season approaches, preparers should be warned that the government diligently finds and prosecutes this kind of fraudulent conduct, said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. .”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, between 2011 and 2019, Holmes filed thousands of federal income tax returns.
However, on hundreds of tax returns, Holmes listed false information including: false Schedule C business losses and false Schedule A itemized deductions.
This caused taxpayers to claim millions of dollars in refunds they were not entitled to, the U.S. Attorney's office wrote.
Holmes kept a portion of the fraudulent refunds from himself and paid the balance to his clients.
