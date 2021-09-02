ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — The Roswell Police Department says it has arrested a former charter school teacher on rape charges.
Police say an investigation into Robert Vandel, 63, began on Tuesday in connection to a sexual assault of a child. The reported rape took place in early 2020 at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell.
Police say Vandel was employed as a science teacher at FAST at the time of the assault and the victim was a student in his class. Vandel was taken into custody Thursday at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he is currently employed.
Vandel is facing several charges including, rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.
Police say they believe Vandel may have assaulted additional victims and are encouraging any other victims, or people with information, to contact the Roswell Police Department (770) 640-4100.
