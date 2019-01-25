Marietta, GA (CBS46) A former teacher-of-the-year in Cobb County will spend the next five years in prison after being convicted of having sex with a student.
Spencer Herron, a former teacher at Kell High School, was later sentenced to a five-year prison term after pleading guilty to the crime.
Herron worked as a video production teacher at Kell High School for 15 years. He was selected as Teacher of the Year during the 2016-2017 school year.
Between May 31 and Sep 2, 2016, Herron repeatedly texted a female student to meet with him on campus under the guise of a non-existent school club meeting. During these meetings, he began to make sexual advances, including groping.
The victim told police she engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse at Herron's request multiple times beginning in January 2017.
Police say the assaults continued during the following school year.
He had been in custody since his arrest on June 1, 2018.
