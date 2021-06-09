ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A passionate protest in July 2019 outside of the Atlanta Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office ended with Jeff Corkill, a then social studies teacher at Brookwood High School, arrested along with other protesters.
A CBS46 News crew was there that day and captured him participating in the protest.
Corkill now says he was given a poor performance review at Brookwood the following school year. He believes the district gave that review because he attended the protest and was arrested.
Now he is suing the district, his former school's principal and the district superintendent. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Monday, wants the poor performance review expunged from his record to avoid any issues with future employment.
"I informed them that county policy says you only have to report convictions, that it was still awaiting trial but my lawyers expect that all charges would be dropped and they were," said Corkill in an interview with us Wednesday regarding his arrest at the protest.
We asked the district its policy on employees engaging in political events. It says; "The Board recognizes that employees have the same civic responsibilities and privileges as any other citizen including the privilege of campaigning for and holding public office and actively supporting candidates and causes in the political arena. The Board also recognizes that the school system is entrusted by the citizens of the county and the State of Georgia with a vitally important public mission and that an employee’s political activities must not interfere or conflict with an employee’s job or with the best interest of the school system. An employee who participates actively in a political activity cannot be promoted, demoted, transferred, or terminated solely because of his/her political participation as long as such actions follow the guidelines stated in this policy."
We also spoke with Corkill's attorney, Craig Goodmark. "As a teacher, he still retains his first amendment rights. He was speaking out at an important protest and then was subject to retaliation by the school district because of that speech."
The district declined our request for an interview but sent us this statement; "The District and individual parties look forward to responding specifically through the court’s process to the allegations in the former employee’s complaint. A full review of the pertinent facts will reveal the lack of substance to support his claims."
Corkill now works for Dekalb County Schools.
