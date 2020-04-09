TROUP CO., GA (CBS46)—The Troup County Sheriff’s office is asking for prayers after one of its former deputies died Tuesday night.
According to a press release, former deputy Billy Baker died after an 11 month battle with cancer.
Baker began his law enforcement career in 1985 with the Enterprise, AL police department as a reserve officer.
Later, he went to work with the LaGrange police department, and then he joined the Troup County Sheriff’s office in 2014. He retired in 2020.
Additionally, Baker was one of the first full-time paid firefighters with the Troup County Fire Department in the early 1980s, and he also received the medal of valor for his assistance with a kidnapping victim.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private burial service will take place soon and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
