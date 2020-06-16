ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Former UGA star football player Bacarri Rambo has been arrested on a rape charge involving a student at the university.
According to Athens Clarke County Police, an investigation began on June 13 into the rape of a 21 year-old female student at UGA at a downtown Athens residence.
Rambo, 29, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant on Monday and booked into the Clarke County Jail.
Rambo grew up in Donalsonville, Georgia and attended Seminole County High School. He played college football at the University of Georgia and is tied for the all-time lead in school history in interceptions. He was named an All-American by Scout.com as a junior.
He also spent five seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.