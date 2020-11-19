Former Georgia All-American, Miami Dolphins All-Pro defensive back, and Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott has died.
Born July 20, 1945, in Greenwood S.C., Scott was one of the most gifted athletes every to wear the red and black. A consensus All-America defensive back in 1968, Scott was named the most valuable player in the SEC by the Nashville Banner.
Scott was one of the leaders of Georgia's 1967 Liberty Bowl team and also led the Bulldogs the 1968 SEC championship which included an undefeated regular season (8-0-2) and an invitation to the Sugar Bowl. He led the SEC in interceptions in 1967 and again in 1968 when he recorded 10. That same year, he also led the SEC in punt returns and punt return yardage.
Scott still holds the SEC record for most interception touchdowns in a single game with two vs. Kentucky in 1968.
His 440 yards on 35 returns and 10 interceptions in 1968 both set school records. He is still tied for the school record for career interceptions with 16 and second in interception return yards with 315.
Scott went on to a brilliant professional football career during which he earned five pro bowl appearances in a row (1971-75). During his six years with the Miami Dolphins, he played in three Super Bowl games and in 1972 was named the MVP of Super Bowl VII.
He played his final three NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins. During the first eight years of his pro career, he intercepted 42 passes and recovered 13 fumbles.
Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and has been named to the 1960's All-SEC team, 25-Year All-SEC Team (1961-85), and the Quarter Century All-SEC Team (1950-74). He was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Hall of Honor in 2010.
Jake Scott died in Atlanta. He was 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.