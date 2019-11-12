ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A former University of Georgia All-American and long-time NFL quarterback Zeke Bratkowski has passed away at the age of 88.
Bratkowski played college football for UGA and twice led the SEC in passing. He was a second round draft choice of the Chicago Bears and played several seasons with the team.
Bratkowski is best known for being Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr's backup during an unprecedented run of success in the 1960's. The team won three NFL Championships and played in two Super Bowls.
He also coached for several years in the NFL.
Bratkowski was elected to the Georgia Sports Hall-of-Fame in 1980 and the Green Bay Packers Hall-of-Fame in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.