Former UGA coach Mark Richt diagnosed with Parkinson's 

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt announced via Twitter Thursday that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
In his somber message, Richt also reaffirmed his Christian beliefs, while stating that he intended to appreciate all of the blessings he still has in his life.
Richt coached at UGA from 2001-2015, where he won two SEC Championships and was twice named SEC Coach of the Year. He left UGA as the second-winningest coach in program history.
After his firing from UGA, Richt went on to coach at the University of Miami from 2015-2018.
In his time as a head coach, Richt earned an overall record of 171-64. He now works as an analyst for the ACC Network.
July 1, 2021
We're behind you 100%, Coach. https://t.co/doRZ1EcqEX— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 2, 2021
